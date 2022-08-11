Need to Know: Regent Park Basketball Courts, Riders Tickets, Snowbirds Grounded

Regent Park Basketball courts getting an upgrade!

Basketball hoop backboards and rims will be removed this week at Regent Park courts for refurbishing as part of Project Pick & Roll by Buckets and Boarders in partnership with the City of Regina. They will be reinstalled early September.

The $120,000 project will restore 1 full outdoor court located at the mâmawêyatitân Centre and two full outdoor courts at Regent Park.

Check out Buckets and Borders to see what this project has in store for the Regent Park courts in the coming months! https://bit.ly/3SMqrZR

Roughriders announce ticket pricing for 2023 2 months early

Rider fans can expect to save six per cent on their tickets before the new provincial sales tax (PST) increase comes into effect this fall. The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the launch of their ticket pricing for the 2023 season two months early to account for the change.

Fans will be able to buy tickets on Aug. 17 and season ticket holders will begin receiving renewal emails this week, according to a news release.

The Club is also reducing ticket prices on around 2,700 seats, adding additional sections for the family ticket packages and freezing the remainder of the 2022 prices.

More information, including a breakdown of the pricing, can be found on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ website.

Canadian Forces Snowbirds grounded in wake of B.C. crash

The Royal Canadian Air Force has grounded the Snowbirds aerobatic team after one of the jets suffered a hard landing last week in northern British Columbia.

Maj.-Gen. Iain Huddleston, the commander of 1 Canadian Air Division, ordered the pause on all flights of the team's Tutor CT-114 aircraft Wednesday after consulting with flight safety experts and the Department of National Defence's deputy assistant minister for materiel, according to a statement from the air force.

No one was injured in the Aug. 2 incident in Fort St. John, B.C., but the aircraft was damaged when the pilot made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff.

The nearly 60-year-old aircraft are scheduled to be used by the Snowbirds until at least 2030.

The planes were grounded as recently as late June while the air force investigated a problem with the device that sets the timing of the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute.