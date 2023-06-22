Need to Know: Regent Park, Moose Jaw Trolley, Summer Heat

Regent Park Spray Pad Work

If you’re thinking of visiting the Regent Park Spray Pad over the next week, you may notice contractors installing a shade sail nearby today (Thursday) and into next week.



This work will not impact the spray pad or playground, but caution is advised during work hours.

Moose Jaw Trolley Returns

Residents of Moose Jaw might have noticed a new vehicle cruising the streets of their city on Wednesday. That’s right, the trolley is back.

Tourism Moose Jaw is hitting the road in style with the return of its trolley tours.

In 2022, the organization received $295,000 to purchase a new and improved trolley.

The trolley, named Mary Lou, was the centre of attention in a christening ceremony followed by rides through Canada’s "Most Notorious City."

The trolley will have daytime tours, night time tours and true crime tours.

Tickets are available on Tourism Moose Jaw’s website.

Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country

It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a press release that there will most likely be “higher-than-normal temperatures (for) most of the country until at least the end of August.”