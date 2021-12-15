Need to Know: Regina Folk Fest, Snowy Owl Concerns, Riders Signings

Regina Folk Festival will return in August

The Regina Folk Festival will return fully this summer! After two years off due to the pandemic the festival will run from Aug. 5th – 7th in Victoria Park.

More details including the full line-up will be announced at a later date.

https://www.showpass.com/reginafolkfestival2022/

Increasing calls for injured snowy owls a concern for Sask. animal rehab clinic

A local animal rehabilitation centre is concerned after a number of snowy owls were hit by vehicles around Regina over the past couple of weeks.

If you’re looking to avoid hitting owls’ experts say to be aware of where you’re driving.

If you do encounter an injured animal you should immediately call the Wildlife Society of Saskatchewan or Salthaven West Clinic before touching it.

Roughriders sign seven players

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed seven players, including Regina native Nicholas Dheilly.

Other signings include WR Jester Weah, DB Matt Watson, LB AJ Allen, OL Logan Bandy, Global K Henry Nall, & DL Alain Cimankinda.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are turning their attention to a busy offseason of extensions and free agent signings.

Duke Williams highlights a long list of Riders that are pending free agents.