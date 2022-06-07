Need to Know: Regina Humane Society Pet Connection, STARS Bonus Prize

Regina Humane Society Pet Connection

The Regina Humane Society’s (RHS) newest community outreach program, honours the love people have for their pets by helping to close the service gap that often exists for people and pets in underserved areas of our city.

Using a One Health approach, the program aims to provide access to pet wellness services including healthy food, pet care supplies and humane education.

PET CONNECTION will hold a “Pop-up” Microchip Clinic and Pet Pantry at the North Central Family Centre, 2931 5th Avenue, Wednesday, June 8, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. During the clinic, neighbourhood residents can have their pets microchipped free of charge, as well as have access to pet food and supplies.

Pet microchips provide permanent pet identification and owner information that help a pet to be quickly and easily returned to their owner, should they become separated from their family and brought to a shelter.

STARS Lottery Bonus Prize deadline is this Friday!

With each ticket you buy, you’re not just getting the chance to win 2,208 prizes valued at over $4 million, including two grand prize dream homes valued at over $1.3 million each, you’re funding our life-saving operations, tools and training.

You’re giving our patients a second chance at life.

Friday (June 9th) is the Bonus Prize deadline! This years bonus prize is a $75,000 travel voucher and $25,000 cash!

For tickets details: https://sk.starslottery.ca/?_ga=2.259859722.148202160.1654601352-643667223.1654601350