Need to Know: Regina Red Sox Mascot, Stapleton Tickets, COVID Boosters

Regina Red Sox new Mascot

The Regina Red Sox have officially named their new mascot… Slyder!

Being sly, mischievous, and sometimes even a trickster, Slyder the fox will be entertaining the crowds and cheering on the Red Sox all season.

More Stapleton Tickets Released

More tickets for Chris Stapleton have been released for his show at Brandt Centre in Regina, available now at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.ca, with more to come shortly.

COVID booster eligibility expanding

Anyone 50 and over can book their 4th dose starting today with appointments available at pharmacies and clinics.

Second boosters are available if four months have passed since your first booster or three months if you are severely immunocompromised.

Anyone 12 and over is also now eligible to get their first booster shot provided four months have passed since their second dose.