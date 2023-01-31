Need to Know: Regina's Favorite Tim Bits, Frost at the Library, Jubilee Medal

Tim Hortons Regina’s favorite Tim Bits

Tim Hortons Regina just released the results for Regina’s favorite Tim Bits!

Sour Cream Glazed Birthday Cake Chocolate Glaze Old Fashion Plain Sour Cream Glazed

Warm up with free Frost Regina activities at Central Library

Regina Public Library (RPL) is once again offering free Frost Regina activities at Central Library and Victoria Park from February 3-12.

Indoor offerings include activities for all ages, with winter-themed storytimes for families, talks by local artists and a mixed media art adventure.

Outdoor sessions in Victoria Park will feature Indigenous Storytellers, an interactive round dance, and a family dance party.

Central Library Programming:

Family Storytimes: Enjoy winter-themed stories, songs, rhymes, and other fun activities with your child. For ages 2 to 5.

Saturday, February 4 from 11:00am to 11:30am

Wednesday. February 8 from 7:00pm to 7:30pm

Saturday, February 11 from 11:00am to 11:30am

Commons Craft Fair: Stop in to see art demonstrations and creations by some of Saskatchewan's finest crafters!

Saturday, February 4 from 11:00am to 3:00pm

Quick & Dirty Artist Talks: Artists from the Regina arts community will talk about their inspirations and creative processes – available online and in-person.

Thursday, February 9 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm

Art Adventures – Frosty Triptych Tales: Create a story using mixed media. Great for all ages and abilities.

Saturday, February 11 from 12:30pm to 2:30pm

Victoria Park Programming:

Indigenous Dance and Storytelling: Attend an interactive round dance and learn about the history of the drum.

Saturday, February 4 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm

Indigenous Storytelling: Listen to the stories of four important Métis leaders, with puppets!

Saturday, February 11 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm

Warm-Up Dance Party: Enjoy stories, songs, rhymes, and fun dance activities in a heated tent. For families.

Saturday, February 11 from 2:30pm to 3:00pm

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal

On February 6, 2022, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marked the 70th anniversary of Her Accession to the Throne as Queen of Canada. In celebration, a commemorative medal is being awarded by the Government of Saskatchewan.

Yesterday (January 30th, 2023), Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and Deputy Mayor Andrew Stevens present the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal (Saskatchewan) to 164 outstanding Regina residents in recognition of their significant contributions and service to the Regina community.

The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medial recognizes Saskatchewanians who have built and continue to build a strong, vibrant society and province through their service, contributions, and achievements.

For the list of Recipients Click Here!