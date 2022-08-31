Need To Know: Regina Sports Hall Of Fame, Regina Food Bank, Vaccine Boosters

The Regina Sports Hall of Fame unveiled their newest inductees on Tuesday with the introduction of the class of 2022.

Joining the Regina Sports Hall of Fame this year are:

Gary Brotzel and Bernie Eiswirth (Builders: baseball) , Budram Singh and Richard Singh (Patrons:cricket) , Jim Hopson (Builders/Athletes :football ) , Chelsea Stone (Athlete: taekwon-do) , Dick Wiest (Builders:hockey) and Brad Hornung (Builders:hockey) who will be honoured posthumously.

The Regina Sports Hall of Fame began in 2003 inducting athletes, builders, teams and patrons on an annual basis for their contributions to sport in Regina. Inductions took a one year hiatus in 2020 but resumed in 2021.

Including this year’s class, the Hall of Fame now has 114 members, (49 builders, 46 athletes, 13 teams and six patrons) plus 150 honourary members who had earlier been recognized by the Sask Sport Hall of Fame and Museum.The induction ceremony for the Class 0f 2022 will take place on Thursday, October 6 at the Queensbury Centre in the REAL District.

The Regina Food Bank will be following kids back to school this fall with its new School Food Program.

Regina Public Schools and the Regina Catholic School Division have partnered together to improve food security for kids at school.The program has already operated in schools for the past two years on a pilot project, working out the details of the program.

The program has a variety of options for kids and their families, such as take-home grocery hampers, snacks for the weekend, or a hot lunch.In-school grocery stores will be offered every couple of weeks for parents and kids to pick out food to go in their hampers.The program is geared to help more than 2,000 students.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are now eligible for their third dose of the COVID vaccine as of August 31



Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said receiving this booster dose is especially important for children at higher risk of serious COVID-19 illnesses due to immunosuppression or other chronic health conditions.

Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved by Health Canada for a booster for this age group.



Parents and guardians can book appointments online, or calling 1-833-SASK-VAX.