Need to Know: Remembrance Day Ceremonies, Family Presence Moves from Level 2 to Level 1

Legion holding public Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria Park

The Legion will hold a ceremony at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park; while COVID-19 has once again cancelled the one normally held indoors at the Brandt Centre.

This year, aside from social distancing protocols and attendees being asked to wear masks, the ceremony will be back to normal.

There will be a Cenotaph guard, flag party, pipe band and minister and master of ceremonies. The public is asked to be at the Cenotaph no later than 10:30 a.m. Following the moment of silence at 11 a.m., the laying of the official wreaths will take place, followed by laying of corporate and private wreaths.

The Royal Regina Rifles are also holding a separate ceremony at the Saskatchewan War Memorial on the west side of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 10:40 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Branch 59 in Moose Jaw will hold a hybrid event today for Remembrance Day. There will be a small ceremony held at Jones Parkview Funeral Home starting at 10:45 a.m. Approximately 150 people will be able to attend and they must show proof of vaccination. The service will also be live-streamed on the legion’s Facebook page and on the televisions at the local legion.

Public Service Announcement: Family Presence Moves from Level 2 to Level 1 in Regina Acute Care Hospitals

Effective as of yesterday family presence in acute care hospitals in Regina will move from Level 2 to Level 1, with some exceptions.

Pasqua Hospital/Regina General Hospital

Move to Level 1. Every inpatient, outpatient or resident can have two essential family/support persons designated. One person can visit at a time.

Exceptions:

· Critical Care units remain at Temporary Surge Restrictions.

o ICU, ICU surge, cardiac care, cardio-sciences: Two essential family/support persons can be designated with one present at a time.

o End-of-life or palliative care: More than two essential family/support persons can be designated and two can be present at the same time.

o Maternal, postpartum and pediatric units: Two essential family/support persons can be present at the same time. Support phone/virtual connections with family where possible.

· COVID Unit 5E – Level 2: All patients can designate one essential family/support person(s) to provide in-person support for care and/or quality of life needs. Timing and frequency of family presence to be determined in collaboration with the staff, patient, and essential family/support person based on patient needs and considerations of care team/service area.

· Any unit on outbreak status will move to Level 3 (end of life reasons only). Examples include, but are not limited to: palliative care, hospice care or those who are at high risk for loss of life, dramatic shift in the functioning of a patient or patient unlikely to leave hospital.