Need to Know: Remembrance Day Ceremonies, Grey Cup Anthem, World Junior Staff

Remembrance Day in Regina

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 001 will hold its annual ceremony at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park on Friday.

Sentries will begin to stand guard at the memorial at 10:30 a.m. The parade is set to begin at 10:45 a.m. with the service wrapping up by 11:30 a.m.

In addition to the Cenotaph service, the Legion will also hold an indoor program at the Brandt Centre after a long absence due to COVID-19.

The program is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at around 11:45 a.m.

Pure Country’s “Next Big Thing” Teagan Littlechief will sing the anthem at the Grey Cup

Teagan Littlechief will sing O Canada to start the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 20! She will perform the national anthem in Cree, English, and French.

Pats Equipment Manager off to the World Juniors

Hockey Canada announced their staff for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship on Wednesday, with Regina Pats Equipment Manager Gord Cochran named to their support staff.

Canada’s National Junior Team will gather at the Avenir Centre in Moncton for a four-day selection camp, Dec. 9-12, before selecting a final roster ahead of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The selection camp roster will be announced in the coming weeks.

