Need to Know: Remembrance Day Ceremonies, Riders Pre-Verification, Resuming Healthcare Services

Legion holding public Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria Park

The Legion will hold a ceremony at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park; while COVID-19 has once again cancelled the one normally held indoors at the Brandt Centre.

This year, aside from social distancing protocols and attendees being asked to wear masks, the ceremony will be back to normal.

There will be a Cenotaph guard, flag party, pipe band and minister and master of ceremonies.The public is asked to be at the Cenotaph no later than 10:30 a.m. Following the moment of silence at 11 a.m., the laying of the official wreaths will take place, followed by laying of corporate and private wreaths.

The Royal Regina Rifles are also holding a separate ceremony at the Saskatchewan War Memorial on the west side of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 10:40 a.m.

Pre-Verifications for this Weeks Rider Game starts Friday

As a reminder, vaccine verification or negative test results are still in effect to enter the stadium.

To make your game day experience simpler, the Riders will be offering pre-verifications on November 12th (10:00 AM – 8:00 PM) & 13th (10:00 AM – 1:30 PM) in the ticket office.

Kick-off against Edmonton is 3:00 Saturday afternoon.

Sask. releases plan to resume healthcare services following COVID-19 surge

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has released a plan detailing how it will return 90 per cent of eligible redeployed healthcare workers to their original positions by the end of November.

According to the health authority, redeployments supporting ICUs, acute and critical care services and vaccine delivery will remain in place, while staff supporting areas like COVID-19 contact tracing, testing and outbreak management will be eligible to return to their previous postings.

The SHA said there are currently 501 redeployed employees eligible to return. Of those employees, 260 will return by Nov. 12; that number will increase to 365 by Nov. 19 and 450 by Nov. 26.

The planning document released by the SHA on Tuesday shows children’s services will be prioritized in the first phase.