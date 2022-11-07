Need to Know: Remembrance Day Ceremony, Halftime Show, Snow Removal Bylaw

Remembrance Day Ceremony

The Regina Royal Canadian Legion will be holding a Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Brandt Centre on November 11.

Doors open at 9 a.m. The program will run from 10:30 - 11:45 a.m. It is free for everyone to attend, and parking is available.

Grey Cup Halftime Show

CFL fans can expect to see Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis and Canadian, Josh Ross perform at this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show.

The trio will take the stage during halftime at the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 20.

Next week we’ll have your chance to win your way in!

Regina snow-removal bylaw

The City is officially enforcing its snow-removal bylaw which could mean property owners who do not clear sidewalks could face a $100 fine.

Under the city's Clean Property Bylaw, all property owners are required to clear nearby sidewalks within 48 hours of a snowfall. Property owners within a section of downtown are required to clear nearby sidewalks within 24 hours.

Although this bylaw has been around since the start of the year, they City used the first quarter of the year to just inform the public about the bylaw.