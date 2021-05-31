Need to Know: Reopening Plan. Second Doses, & NHL Playoffs

Step One of Saskatchewan’s Reopening Plan Started Yesterday

This step includes the reopening of restaurants and bars with a maximum of six people to a table.

The limit for indoor and outdoor private gatherings will be set at a maximum of 10 people, 30 people for public indoor gatherings and 150 people for public outdoor gatherings.

Current restrictions will remain in place for conference and banquet halls, casinos, bingo halls, movie theatres, art galleries and libraries.

The current province-wide mask mandate will remain in place.

COVID-19 Immunization Update: Second Doses Available as of May 29 for 70 Years and Older OR Anyone Immunized on or Before March 15; Additional Booked Appointments Added to Patient Booking System

As of Saturday the Saskatchewan Health Authority has accelerated access to second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is 70 years and older OR who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before March 15. Once an individual is eligible for immunization they remain eligible and can be immunized at any time.

For all other residents, eligibility to book for second doses will be announced according to the age-based and priority sequencing of first doses, as detailed on the Government of Saskatchewan's Second Dose Strategy.

NHL working on Canadian quarantine exemption for Stanley Cup playoffs: sources

Work is underway for a travel exemption that would let the winner of the NHL's all-Canadian division and an American counterpart cross the border during the third and final rounds of the playoffs.

Two federal government sources say the exemption would let teams still in the Stanley Cup hunt enter Canada for games without having to isolate for 14 days, as is currently required for all non-essential travellers entering the country.

The sources, who were granted anonymity because they aren't authorized to speak publicly, say the NHL has been working to secure approval from public health authorities in the provinces and cities that still have teams in the playoffs.

A league spokesperson said the NHL still is awaiting answers from governments.

The NHL had said it was considering having the Canadian division winner relocate to the U.S. for the final two rounds if it could not secure approval from government.