Need to Know: Residential Snow Plow, Provincial Parks Winter Activities, World Juniors

City to Begin Residential Road Snow Plow

City crews will begin a Residential Road Snow Plow on today (Tuesday, January 3). Local streets will be plowed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day until complete, which is anticipated to take 12 days, weather dependent.

Regina has more than 500 kilometres of residential roads. The City will use a variety of winter maintenance equipment and collaborate with several contractors to complete the work. Residents can help ensure the plow is effective and efficient by:

Know when your neighbourhood is going to be plowed.

· Type in your address online so you know when crews will be plowing in your area.

· Get alerts to move your car by downloading the new Sweep&Plow app! You can also sign up for custom notifications such as email and phone at Regina.ca/winter.

· Watch for billboards placed at entrances to your neighbourhood.

· Some areas have been split into more than one plow day to ensure waste collection pickups are not affected.

· Understand that the schedule could change depending on weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

· On your plow day, do not park on the street between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

5 Sask. provincial parks opening for winter activities

Five provincial parks around Saskatchewan opened as of Jan. 1 for winter fun and enjoyment, including Echo Valley east of Regina.

Echo Valley has its own Zamboni to help maintain an 800-metre lit-up ice skating loop that winds its way through the trees of Aspen Campground.

There is also plenty of fresh snow for snowshoe hikes. Snowshoes can be rented at the park’s visitor centre.

A new ninja warrior course with a 50-foot slackline and rock climbing wall is also available.

Kids off all ages are also able to try out the 100-foot zip-line.

Saskatchewan Parks said it is encouraging people to enjoy the great outdoors throughout the winter months as a way to improve physical fitness and mental health.

Bedard's sends Canada to World Junior semis

Connor Bedard opened Monday’s World Junior Championship quarterfinal by making history and ended it by rescuing his team from a shocking upset.

Bedard zigged and zagged his way to an incredible overtime winner as Canada picked up a 4-3 victory to set up a date with Team USA in the World Junior semifinal on Wednesday.

The winner was the 17-year-old’s second of the night as he scored just over six minutes in off a nifty wrist shot that made him the all-time goals and points leader in Canadian World Junior history. The Regina Pats star surpassed Jordan Eberle’s record of 14 career goals and also topped Eric Lindros’ mark of 31 career points that had stood since 1992.