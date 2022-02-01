Need to Know: Restaurant Week, Fajardo Contract, Plastic Bag Ban

Today Marks the Start of Regina Restaurant Week!

Regina Restaurant Week returns in 2022 featuring fabulous food in inviting dining environments. So shrug off the winter blues and indulge yourself a little with culinary delights from eleven of downtown Regina’s finest eateries. Participating restaurants have created an exclusive menu with attractive pricing options of $20, $30 or $40.

For details and list of Restaurants: https://reginadowntown.ca/reginarestaurantweek2022/

Cody Fajardo, Riders restructure contract for 2022 season

Cody Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders have agreed to a restructured contract for the starting quarterback for the 2022 season, the team announced on Monday.

Details surrounding the restructuring were not announced.

Roughriders vice president of football operations Jeremy O’Day will be speaking to the media ahead of free agency on Wednesday at noon.

Plastic bags banned in Regina stores starting today

Plastic bags will no longer be offered or permitted at stores in Regina starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The city’s Plastic Checkout Bag Ban Bylaw will come into effect, which applies to bags provided to customers at a store’s checkout. It does not apply to other in-store plastic bags, such a bags for bulk foods, fruits and vegetables.

For more information and to view a copy of the new bylaw, visit Regina.ca/plastic