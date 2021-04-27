Need to Know: Return to Class, SJHL, Construction Season

Regina Public, Catholic Schools will resume in-class learning May 3

Regina Public and Catholic School students will return for in-person classes on May 3.

All Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 8 students will return, and Grade 9 to 12 students will continue alternating days of attendance at the public schools.

The schools boards said it would have access to rapid test kits, made available by the Government of Saskatchewan, and the Catholic school board said it anticipated more information from the Ministry of Education on these tests.

Parents and students can expect updates shortly from their schools and teachers.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), and its member clubs, are making plans for a full return to play for the 2021-2022 season.

The SJHL is optimistic that fans will be able be in the arenas. However, protocols like mandatory masking and social distancing may still need to be in effect. Remaining vigilant and following public health safety measures, will help us get you back in our arenas.

City of Regina Invests $112.6 Million in 2021 Construction

The City of Regina officially kicks off the 2021 construction season by announcing an investment of $112.6 million for transportation, water, wastewater and drainage projects.

Most capital construction projects are set to begin in early May, while some multi-year projects have already started, including the North Central Drainage and McCarthy Infrastructure Improvement projects.

Detours and traffic delays are inevitable with the number of projects taking place in the community. We understand the frustration of residents and thank them for their patience while this important infrastructure work is being completed. Visit the Road Report for other traffic restrictions.