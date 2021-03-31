Need to Know: RFPS App, HRF Home Lottery Sold out, Vaccine Eligibility

New app offers safety tips from Regina Fire and Protective Services

In a typical year, Regina Fire and Protective Services presents approximately 400 public fire prevention education sessions to the community, but because of the pandemic, it had to come up with some new ways to get the message across.

With the help of the University of Regina, RFPS has created a new app called Regina - Fire 911 Education.

The app helps parents teach their children how to call 911 by actually dialling and hitting the call button, without connecting to a real dispatcher.

It also teaches users how to find their address and provides a script for kids to read to a 911 dispatcher.

The app can be downloaded from any app store.

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Spring 2021 Home Lottery has Sold Out early!

Sold out early once again! Hospitals of Regina Foundation is pleased to announce that all available Home Lottery tickets in the Spring 2021 Home Lottery have been sold. This is another early sell-out, happening on the Bonus Prize deadline.

Proceeds from this lottery will be invested in local children’s health services to help build an exceptional pediatrics program so children all across southern Saskatchewan have access to the best local health care possible, right here at home.

The announcement of the top winners will be televised on April 15, 2021 on the CTV News at Six. A complete list of winners will be available at hrfhomelottery.com on April 22, 2021.

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: Eligibility for booked appointments expanded; some vaccine appointments rescheduled

COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility is being expanded once again in Saskatchewan. Starting March 31 at 8 a.m., eligible groups will be expanded to include all individuals 60 years of age and older, individuals 50 years of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, all remaining phase one health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter.

Read the rest of this announcement on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2021/March/COVID-19-Immunization-Alert-Mar-30.aspx

Saskatchewan’s public health orders have been extended to April 12, the province announced Tuesday. This includes the public health order announced for the province on March 9, and revisions for Regina and area announced March 24. The Saskatchewan government expanded public health measures for Regina and area due to rising COVID-19 rates one week ago.