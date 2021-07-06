Need to Know: Rider Tickets, Albert Street Underpass

Roughrider’s single-game tickets now on Sale

Tickets officially went on sale as of 10 a.m. yesterday (Monday).

The Riders have 7 home games this year, starting August 6th against BC Lions and ending Nov. 5th vs. the Elks.

Local Artists have begun work on the Albert Street Underpass

After receiving over one hundred applicants, ten artists were selected by the Cathedral Village Arts Festival to liven up the Albert Street Memorial Bridge Tunnel.

The Cathedral Village Arts Festival anticipates that all of the murals will be done early this month. Each mural will last no longer than a few years and will be renewed on a rotating schedule.

Google removes nine popular apps that stole users’ Facebook passwords

Google has removed nine popular apps from the Play Store after researchers found that they were stealing Facebook passwords.

The apps had over 5.8 million combined downloads. The nine apps were: Rubbish Cleaner, Inwell Fitness, Horoscope Daily, App Lock Keep, Lockit Master, Horoscope Pi and App Lock Manager.

