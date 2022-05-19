Need to Know: Riders Move Preseason Game, Red Sox Mascot Search, HRF Winners
Riders preseason game to be moved following tentative CFL deal
According to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, a preseason game scheduled for May 23 between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be moved.
Naylor said on Twitter the official announcement is expected later today (May 19th).
The preseason schedule change follows word the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) reached a tentative deal on a collective bargaining agreement Wednesday night.
The tentative agreement is pending ratification by CFLPA members.
Regina Red Sox Are Looking for a Mascot
The Regina Red Sox are looking for an energetic individual who has a knack for performing, to be their Mascot "Slyder". If that is you, email gbrotzel@reginaredsox.ca
Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery Winners
A complete list of winners will be posted at hrfhomelottery.com tomorrow!
