Need to Know: Riders, NHL, Ice Fishing, Landfill reducing capacity

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign quarterback James Franklin to one-year contract extension

After signing as a free agent last year with the Riders he’ll settle into a backup role to Cody Fajardo.

NHL returns tonight with 5 games including the Montreal @ Toronto and Edmonton hosting Vancouver.

The Government of Saskatchewan is reminding residents of a couple rules when it comes to ice fishing.

When you're setting up your ice fishing shelter this winter, please remember: it must be properly marked if you plan on leaving it on the ice with the owners full name, address and phone number in legible letters at least 2.5 cm high on the outside of the shelter. Ice shelters are also considered public places and alcohol cannot be consumed in them.

With a wind warning in effect the City is reducing landfill capacity.

To combat flying litter and debris, the city will be reducing the size of the active tipping area to keep the amount of material low. That may create some delay for customers, and the city is encouraging people to hold off on visiting until the weather dies down, if possible.

The landfill will also close completely if the wind reaches a sustained speed of 65 kilometres an hour or if the gusts reach or go above 90 kilometres an hour.