Need to Know: Riders Pre-Screening, Agribition Day 5, Public Health Order

Riders Pre-Screening Starts Today (Nov. 26th)

With Agribition in town, we want fans to be prepared for congestion and limited parking. Set aside extra time in your day for pre-screening at the Rider Ticket Office and receive a free #BEL13VE cowbell

Screening will happen from the ticket office:

Friday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Agribition Day 5: Schedule Highlights

9:30 – 6:00 – Purebred Sheep Shows – Canada Centre Show Sale Arena

10:00 – 3:00 – Agribition Ranch Rodeo – Brandt Centre

10:00 – 1:00 – Commercial Cattle Show – John Deere Sale Arena

7:00 – 9:00 – Pro Rodeo – Brandt Centre

For more schedule information and tickets www.agribition.com

Sask. public health order extended to Jan. 31

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 restrictions have been extended through the holiday season, to the end of January.

The province’s current public health order, introduced on Sept. 16, mandates mask use in indoor public spaces, including schools. It also requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for public access to a variety of locations.

According to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan, the public health order will be reevaluated by Jan. 31.