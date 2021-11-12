Need to Know: Riders Pre-Verifications, Vaccination Clinic Moving, Regina Thunder

Pre-Verifications for this Weeks Rider Game starts today

As a reminder, vaccine verification or negative test results are still in effect to enter the stadium.

To make your game day experience simpler, the Riders will be offering pre-verifications on November 12th (10:00 AM – 8:00 PM) & 13th (10:00 AM – 1:30 PM) in the ticket office.

Kick-off against Edmonton is 3:00 Saturday afternoon.

Regina COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic reopens at old Costco building Monday

Yesterday was the last day for the vaccination clinic at Evraz Place. The mass drive-thru vaccination clinic will reopen in the old Costco building on Monday (Nov. 15th).

A list of walk-in vaccination clinics for Nov. 12 to 14 is available on the SHA website.

Regina’s mass COVID-19 testing clinic already reopened at the site of the old Costco building last week. Entry to the clinic will be located on Star Light Street East.

Regina Thunder Look to Stay Perfect in the Prairie Conference Finals

Regina Thunder have a chance to make team history this weekend in the Prairie Football Conference Finals.

The team has a chance to remain undefeated when they host the Saskatoon Hilltops at Mosaic Stadium Sunday at 1 pm!