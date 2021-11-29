Need to Know: Riders, Protected lands & another concert!

Riders nabbed a spot in the Western Final after an insane game yesterday.

They beat the Stampeders in overtime 33-30.

The Roughriders will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a spot in the Grey Cup up for grabs at IG Field on Dec. 5th.

There's a new section of Saskatchewan deemed protected by the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

About 1600 acres of grasslands and wetlands along the east shoreline of Chaplin Lake between Moose Jaw and Swift Current are some of the rarest and most at-risk ecosystems in the world.

Over half of the world’s population of sanderlings stop to rest and feed there during their spring migration.

The conservation site has been named in recognition of the Mackie family, who own the ranch that contains the land, and will continue to be used for cattle grazing to help keep the grasslands healthy and support the local economy.

Chris Stapleton is coming to Regina!

He's coming to the Brandt Centre with Elle King Thursday, May 5th, 2022.

Tickets go on sale December 3rd at 10am.

