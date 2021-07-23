Need to Know: Riders Scrimmage, Conexus Shows, Vaccines and QCX

Riders Green & White Scrimmage this Weekend

Fans get their first glimpse of the 2021 Roughriders in action tomorrow (Saturday, July 24th) at the Green & White Scrimmage at Mosaic Stadium. The event will include player introductions, live practice, Gainer and more!



Adult tickets are $5 each and Youth tickets 14 and under are free. Net proceeds after costs will be donated to the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation supporting youth sport, health and education in our province. Only 5000 tickets will be available for this scrimmage.

Kick off is at 3! Ticket details: https://am.ticketmaster.com/saskriders/shopping-cart

George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett Playing Conexus Tomorrow (Saturday, July 24th)

Saturday night George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett will take to the Brandt Community Stage at Conexus Arts Centre! For Tickets: https://www.conexusartscentre.ca/events

New Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Offer Tickets to QCX!

The City of Regina is working in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at outdoor pools so that more Reginans have an accessible opportunity to get vaccinated. The new clinics will offer more than a vaccine! The first 5,000 people to get vaccinated at one of the new designated pop-up clinics will receive a complimentary ticket to Queen City Ex (QCX).

The first clinic will be located outside Maple Leaf Pool at 1101 14 Ave E today (Friday, July 23), from 12 to 4 p.m. The City and SHA will release details on other dates, times and locations in the coming days.

For details on the QCX ticket promotion and updates on the new clinic locations, visit regina.ca/covid19.