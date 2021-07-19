Need to Know: Riders Scrimmage, Pickleball, Conexus Shows

Riders Green & White Scrimmage this Weekend

Fans get their first glimpse of the 2021 Roughriders in action on Saturday, July 24th at the Green & White Scrimmage at Mosaic Stadium. The event will include player introductions, live practice, Gainer and more!



Adult tickets are $5 each and Youth tickets 14 and under are free. Net proceeds after costs will be donated to the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation supporting youth sport, health and education in our province. Only 5000 tickets will be available for this scrimmage.

Kick off is at 3! Ticket details: https://am.ticketmaster.com/saskriders/shopping-cart

Queen City Pickleball Hub officially opens at Evraz Place

The Queen City Pickleball Hub officially opened to the public on Saturday.

The facility, located in the Canada Centre West building at Evraz Place, has 12 courts, instructors and equipment available for rent.

George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett Playing Conexus This Weekend

Saturday night George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett will take to the Brandt Community Stage at Conexus Arts Centre! For Tickets: https://www.conexusartscentre.ca/events

We will also give you a chance to win your way in this week!