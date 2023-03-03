Need to Know: Riders Signing, City removing TikTok, Nissan Recall

Riders sign Receiver Derel Walker

American wide receiver Derel Walker has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team said in a news release on Thursday.

Walker, who has spent six of his last seven Canadian Football League (CFL) seasons with Edmonton, has amassed three 1,000-plus yard seasons, two CFL all-star awards, four divisional all-star awards and a Grey Cup championship.

Walker was also named the league’s most outstanding rookie in 2015 when he collected 1,110 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games.

Over the past two seasons, Walker has registered 1,405 yards, which includes three 100-plus yard games.

City of Regina removing TikTok from employee-issued mobile devices

Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson said the city will be removing TikTok from all mobile devices it provides to employees.

The provincial government revealed it would be banning the app from all government owned devices on Wednesday.

Nissan Recalls Over 800K SUVs; Key Defect Can Cut Off Engine

Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in North America because a key defect can cause the engine to cut off while driving.

Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022 are being recalled.

Nissan says these vehicles have jack-knife keys which may not stay fully open while in use, making it possible for the driver to touch the fob and shut off the SUV.

Nissan hasn't announced a fix yet but says letters on the recall will go out this month.