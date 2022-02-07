Need to Know: Riders signing, National Park Bookings, Community Space Program

Riders make Duke Williams top paid receiver in CFL

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed top CFL free agent receiver D’Haquille (Duke) Williams to an extension, making him the highest paid reciever in the league.

The one year contract is reported to be $260,000.

National Park bookings now open for the summer

Reservations for national parks opened over the weekend!

In Prince Albert there has been over 1,200 booking already. The park has a policy of allowing only one three-week stay at a time to be booked.

Anyone wanting to book can go to the Parks Canada website or call Parks Canada at 1-877-737-3783 to save a spot.

There will not be waitlists for people who were wanting to book for a specific weekend, but people can still find spots on arrival at the parks.

CO-OP Helping Local Groups with Community Space Program

Registered Charities and non-profits can get a big lift thanks to the CO-OP Community Space Program.

Registered Charities and non-profits can apply for between $25-$150 thousand to put towards capital cost of projects falling under one of the categories of either recreation, urban agriculture, or environmental conservation.

Some projects helped in the past include Grow Regina’s Community Garden gazebo, Lakview Pump tack, and The Heritage Community Associations food education centre.

Deadline to apply is March 1st and details can be found at www.communityspaces.ca