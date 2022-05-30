Need to Know: Riders Transportation, Cankerworms, Big Game Draw

Game Day Transportation Information - What You Need to Know!

The City of Regina and Saskatchewan Roughriders want everyone to enjoy the 2022 Rider season. Starting with the first home pre-season game on Tuesday, May 31, fans are reminded there are many ways to get to Mosaic Stadium including Rider Transit, biking and walking.

Rider Transit is a free service that starts two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, with the last bus taking fans 30 minutes before game time. If you are considering taking Rider Transit, we recommend arriving early at designated pickup stops. Buses start leaving the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter and will continue up to one hour after the game has ended.

The location of the pickup stops are as follows:

Southland Mall

University of Regina – Lot 2

Turvey Centre (new north location!)

Warehouse District

Downtown

For more detailed information on the Rider Transit shuttle locations, visit the Riders’ website.

Ticket holders can also take regular transit free of charge, including registered clients for Paratransit service, by showing their game day ticket when boarding any regular transit bus.

Should you consider coming on two wheels, REAL District is offering a bike valet service. The Bike Valet is located outside Gate #1 in the southwest corner of Mosaic Stadium beside Confederation Park.

City to Start Organic Cankerworm Spray Program

Today, City crews will begin spraying for cankerworms in areas of the city where insect counts are expected to be high and where trees are at highest risk.

Over 10,000 trees are scheduled to be sprayed this year, based on assessments done in fall 2021 and in spring 2022. Spraying will be done using a BTK organic product. This product is approved for use by Health Canada and effectively kills cankerworms, but is harmless to pets, wildlife and humans.

Residents in designated spraying areas will receive a hand-delivered, printed notification that spraying will take place near their homes within 48 hours. If spraying can’t be completed within the 48-hour time frame, it will be rescheduled and a new notice will be delivered.

For more information, including a spray sitemap, visit Regina.ca/pests or call the City Pesticide Advisory Line at 306-777-7777.

The Province’s Big Game Draw has been extended

After technical issues the province’s big game draw has been reopened and extended until 5 pm tomorrow (May 31st).

Hunters who successfully submitted an application are unaffected but are able to edit previously submitted applications during the extended deadline.