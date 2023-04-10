Need to Know: Ringette Championships, free Yard Waste Depot, Warnings at A.E. Wilson Park

Canadian Ringette Championships

Regina is set to host almost 1,000 athletes for the annual Canadian Ringette Championships!

A total of 48 teams consisting of 900 athletes and 249 bench staff from across Canada will compete in 190 games over the weeklong tournament.

The champions of the U16, U19 and National Ringette League divisions will be crowned over the course of the event.

The Cooperators Centre is set to host the national event.

On-ice action will begin early Monday morning (April 10) and will end with the closing ceremony on April 15.

More information can be found on Ringette Canada’s website.

Spring Yard Cleaning

The free Yard Waste Depot is reopening today. Drop off leaves, grass clippings, shrub trimmings and other yard waste from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day.

A reminder that plastic bags are not compostable. Either remove your yard waste from them on site or bring it in paper bags or reusable containers!

Precautionary Measures in Place at A.E. Wilson Park

Recently conducted soil testing in A.E. Wilson Park has revealed soil contamination in a specific area that has the potential to be harmful to people and pets if the soil underneath the vegetation is disturbed. The contaminants found to be above provincial environmental levels for human health in residential areas include heavy metals and a type of hydrocarbon. The City has reported this information to the Ministry of Environment and will continue to work with them to meet all regulatory requirements.

Out of an abundance of caution, and to help reduce risk to the public, signs and fencing northwest of Jack Hamilton arena in A.E. Wilson Park, will indicate the areas people and pets are advised to avoid at this time. A pathway near the restricted area is safe and will remain open to the public. Pet owners are reminded that A.E. Wilson Park is an on-leash area.

The City of Regina is committed to keeping the community fully updated as continued analysis is completed, and more details become available.