Need to Know: Rink on Wascana, Frost Feedback, Added Flights
Last Weekend for Skating Rink on Wascana
Visitors enjoyed the rink for free seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; but this is the last weekend for it as it will close at the end of the month.
The City wants your feedback on Frost
What did you think of FROST Regina? Tell the City in this survey for a chance to win some COOL free swag! https://frostyqr.ca/take-our-survey
Your feedback will help shape next year's event.
Flights being added out of Regina
Regina International Airport announced that Air Canada will be offering daily service between Regina and Montreal beginning May 1st.
Read more: https://aircanada.mediaroom.com/2022-02-22-Air-Canada-Affirms-Market-Leadership-by-Expanding-its-North-American-Network-this-Summer-as-Recovery-Accelerates
