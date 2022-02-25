Need to Know: Rink on Wascana, Frost Feedback, Added Flights

Last Weekend for Skating Rink on Wascana

Visitors enjoyed the rink for free seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; but this is the last weekend for it as it will close at the end of the month.

The City wants your feedback on Frost

What did you think of FROST Regina? Tell the City in this survey for a chance to win some COOL free swag! https://frostyqr.ca/take-our-survey

Your feedback will help shape next year's event.

Flights being added out of Regina

Regina International Airport announced that Air Canada will be offering daily service between Regina and Montreal beginning May 1st.

Read more: https://aircanada.mediaroom.com/2022-02-22-Air-Canada-Affirms-Market-Leadership-by-Expanding-its-North-American-Network-this-Summer-as-Recovery-Accelerates