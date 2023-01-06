Need to Know: Rink on Wascana, SK. RCMP Strangest Calls, Snow Pitch Registration

Rink on Wascana open to the public

The rink on Wascana Lake located in front of the Legislative Building is open once again to the public.

The rink is open to the public every day from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. The warming shack is open 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. There are also lights and washroom facilities.

Sask. RCMP release 2022's strangest 911 calls

Here are the RCMP’s top 10 calls that “missed the mark”:

A caller asked operators if they knew the name of the polite RCMP officer who had served in their community. The caller was hoping for an update to see how the officer’s family was doing. 911 dispatchers received a call from a person who didn’t want to be on hold after being told they needed to pick up paperwork at their local RCMP detachment. A caller advised operators they had swallowed a mosquito, choked and lost their dentures, leaving them unable to eat supper. An individual advised they needed assistance deleting a voicemail off their phone. An individual called 911 to advise there was a cougar on the loose in their city. When the call-taker asked for details about the cougar, the caller laughed and said the cougar’s name was “Cindy.” A caller said they purchased $65 worth of fast food only to find their roommate ate the order. The caller requested an RCMP officer come and sort out the disagreement. A concerned individual called about a hostile cat and asked an RCMP officer to bring it to the local animal shelter for them. A dispute at a clothing store resulted in a call to 911. A customer was very upset with the manager of the store who refused to accept the return of already-worn winter boots. A caller said they were out of milk and requested RCMP officers pick some up for them. A concerned individual called 911 to say their bathtub drain was clogged and the water wouldn’t go down.

Snow Pitch Registration

Pure Country Snow Pitch powered by Sherwood Coop returns March 11th and 12th!

Registration officially opens Monday morning at www.PureCountry927.ca

Get your team in for this fun slo-pitch tournament while raising money for Hospitals of Regina Foundation with all money helping children in our hospitals.