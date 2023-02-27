Need to Know: Rink on Wascana, Win Old Dominion Tickets, Red Sox Early Bird

Rink on Wascana open for one last weekend

As spring approaches, the Rink on Wascana will be open for one more weekend before closing on March 1.

The rink is located on Wascana Lake right in front of the Legislative building and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with free admission.

Win Your Way into Old Dominion!

Old Dominion is rolling through town Friday, March 10th with Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin and we want you to win your way in!

We’ll take a trip down Memory Lane this week with Chase giving you a code word around 9:50 AM and then you’ll have to repeat that word back to Brandon between 6-7 PM to win tickets!

Regina Red Sox Early Bird Ticket Price ends tomorrow

Early Bird Special Pricing: $299 for 28 games. Current season ticket holders' seats are held in your Igniter account! Renew now or create an Igniter.

Grab your tickets here: https://tickets.reginaredsox.com