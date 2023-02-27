Need to Know: Rink on Wascana, Win Old Dominion Tickets, Red Sox Early Bird
Rink on Wascana open for one last weekend
As spring approaches, the Rink on Wascana will be open for one more weekend before closing on March 1.
The rink is located on Wascana Lake right in front of the Legislative building and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with free admission.
Win Your Way into Old Dominion!
Old Dominion is rolling through town Friday, March 10th with Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin and we want you to win your way in!
We’ll take a trip down Memory Lane this week with Chase giving you a code word around 9:50 AM and then you’ll have to repeat that word back to Brandon between 6-7 PM to win tickets!
Regina Red Sox Early Bird Ticket Price ends tomorrow
Early Bird Special Pricing: $299 for 28 games. Current season ticket holders' seats are held in your Igniter account! Renew now or create an Igniter.
Grab your tickets here: https://tickets.reginaredsox.com
Need to Know: Riders Signing, City removing TikTok, Nissan RecallRiders sign Receiver Derel Walker. City of Regina removing TikTok from employee-issued mobile devices. Nissan Recalls Over 800K SUVs; Key Defect Can Cut Off Engine.
Need to Know: Service Dog Recognized, Ice Shack Removal, Supporting Kids Help PhoneRegina Police Service service dog recognized! Removal of Ice Shacks coming up. A new song and campaign supporting Kids Help Phone.
Viral TikTok shows son covering parents' kitchen in peanut butterThat is one way to celebrate "National Peanut Butter Day!"
Kevin Malone's Chili RecipeIf you love The Office and always wondered how Kevin's chili would have tasted here's your chance!
Need to Know: Snowblower Recall, "Survivor" odds, Catalyst CommitteeSnowblowers sold at Canadian Tire recalled. Saskatchewan’s Kane Fritzler has the 6th best odds to win “Survivor”! Here's how much Regina Catalyst Committee's proposed projects could cost.
