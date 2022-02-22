Need to Know: Rink Shelters, Be Kind Online, Polar Plunge

City of Regina opening four more rink shelters

The City is opening four more rink shelters this week. If you are out for a skate you can pop in to warm up!

Additonal Rink Shelter Openings Location Date Time Glencairn Park (Judge Bryant Rink)

1418 Brown St February 21-25, 27 12-5 p.m. Lakeview Park

2910 Athol St February 21, 22, 24-26 12-5 p.m. Grassick Playground

901 Garnet St February 21, 23, 24 12-5 p.m. Rochdale Park (NWLC)

1127 Arnason St February 21, 26 12-5 p.m.

Tomorrow is Be Kind Online – Pink Shirt Day

Be Kind Online aims to end bullying and cyberbullying in our communities. As an organization committed to diversity, inclusion, and acceptance, SaskTel is proud to lead this initiative and help empower those committed to changing online behaviour for the better.

Be a part of making your community better with a Be Kind Online Grant. You can discover how you can turn your great ideas into reality with a grant of up to $1,000 paid directly to you.

For more details: https://bekindonline.com/

Saturday was the 2022 Polar Plunge in Support of Special Olympics Saskatchewan

Shout out to all the organizers, athletes, plungers, and everyone who donated to make the day such a success!

In total $17,515 was donated in support of Special Olympics Saskatchewan! Chase and Brandon were able to raise $1250 before jumping into the freezing water.

You can still donate at: https://sos.crowdchange.ca/2249/donat