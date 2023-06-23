Need to Know: Sack Hunger, Sask Polytech Grad, Green Carts on the Way

Pure Country Sack’s Hunger!

This Sunday (June 25th) Pure Country 92.7 is Sacking Hunger in Regina from Mosaic Stadium to help fill the shelves of the Regina Food Bank!

Make a donation between 10am and 4pm and we’ll get it all to the Regina Food Bank! Plus you could win Passes to Country Thunder Saskatchewan!



To donate online to the Regina Food Bank, CLICK HERE and make sure and select Pure Country Sacks Hunger!

Thanks to our sponsors Sherwood Co-Op, Canadian Tire, Parkland Carpet One, Suds Car Wash, Fired Up Grill, JB’s Sausage, and Four Seasons Sales.

Congratulations to all the Sask Polytech graduates today!

Today Saskatchewan Polytechnic will celebrate the learning journey of graduates, along with award recipients, at the Regina campus convocation ceremonies.

More than 1,300 students have been invited to attend the 2023 Sask Polytech, Regina Campus convocation.

Learn more at www.saskpolytech.ca/convocation

Green Carts are arriving this August

The City used data and feedback from our pilot participants to build a residential food and yard waste service. The city-wide service will save landfill space, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the material collected will be processed to create a useable product.

Here’s what residents with curbside waste collection can expect:

A new green cart will be delivered to your home in August.

Cut the zip tie holding the kitchen catcher to the cart and bring it inside to place in a convenient place in your kitchen. Review the materials inside the kitchen catcher. You will receive a guide, a magnet and some sample kitchen catcher bags to help you get started using the service.

All food scraps, including meat, bones, dairy and greases, yard waste and soiled paper (paper towel, cardboard and tissues) can go into the green cart, which will divert roughly 50 per cent of the average household’s waste from the landfill.

Green carts will be collected weekly between April and October and biweekly between November and March; garbage will be collected biweekly year-round.

For more details: https://www.regina.ca/home-property/recycling-garbage/food-yard-waste/