Need to Know: Sask Hidden Gem, Food Sales Jumping, Backpack donations

Sask. Park named a hidden gem by Scouts Canada

Grasslands National Park, located near Val Marie, Sask., was crowned a hidden gem by 46,704 of Scouts Canada members for its expansive skies and endangered prairie wildlife.

The park is known as a great stargazing destination and campers have several options for hiking trails. Campers can also drive through the scenic Badlands, revel at dinosaur bones, ride a traditional wagon, walk past tipi rings, and see a prairie homestead. For more information on what you can do at Grasslands National Park, click here.

Sask. food and beverage sales surpassing pre-pandemic levels

Saskatchewan restaurants are enjoying a busy spring and summer with food and beverage sales rising above pre-pandemic levels, according to recent data from Statistics Canada.

Canadian sales in food services and beverage place were up three per cent for the month of May, a report released Tuesday shows, as the country saw $7.8 billion in sales— the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sales in Saskatchewan have also risen steadily since the start of 2022. In May, the province saw $183 million in seasonally adjusted sales for the month, which is approximately $20 million higher than was recorded in May 2019.

Regina Salvation Army is seeking help to provide backpacks to school kids

The Salvation Army in Regina is asking the community for help for one of the organization’s back to school programs.

The organization is seeking donations of $40 to help with their backpack program which involves checking with schools and teachers to see what children need.

To donate just visit their website, https://www.havenofhope.ca/