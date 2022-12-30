Need to Know: Sask Lottery Wins, Treecycle, Free NYE Bus

Sask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022

Thirteen Saskatchewan residents became millionaires in 2022 thanks to lottery wins, Sask Lotteries said in a news release.

Across Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba, a total of 72 lottery prizes of at least $1 million were won in 2022, totaling more than $319 million, which is the second-highest total ever in the region, Sask Lotteries said.

Treecycle Your Christmas Tree at the Yard Waste Depot

Residents can “Treecycle” their trees for free at the Yard Waste Depot, Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Trees will be accepted until January 31, 2023. Natural wreaths and garland are also accepted.

Please remove all tinsel, decorations and ornaments from your natural decorations and remove any disposal bag. Any plastic bags or wrap should be placed in the garbage bin on site.

Thinking of getting a real tree next Christmas? Donate your artificial one to a local charity or second-hand store. Visit the Waste Wizard Tool to learn where you can donate your artificial tree.

Residents dropped off almost 43 tonnes of recycled trees to the depot last season – the weight of two-and-a-half Regina Transit buses – which is converted to valuable compost material. In the spring, that compost will be offered to residents at no charge. Details on the Compost Giveaway will be provided in the New Year.

Learn more at Regina.ca/waste

Ride the Bus for Free on NYE

This New Year’s Eve, SGI and the City of Regina want people to go out and have fun, and to get home safely. That’s why SGI has again partnered with the City to make sure there is a free, safe ride available for everyone at the closest bus stop.

Free Regina Transit and Paratransit service will be provided on December 31 from 7 p.m. until 2:15 a.m. on January 1. Last year, approximately 1,800 Regina residents rode for free on NYE.

Regina Transit has several options for residents to plan their routes this New Year’s Eve. Visit TransitLive.com to see real-time schedules and bus routes or call the RideLine at 306-777-RIDE (7433) for more information.