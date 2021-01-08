Need to Know: Sask. Polytech, Sask.-made ventilators

Registration, application issues plague Sask. Polytechnic months after cyberattack

Saskatchewan Polytechnic says it’s working towards restoring its registration and application systems that are still unavailable due to a cyber attack last year.

On Oct. 30, the institution was affected by a cyber security incident that caused the temporary cancellation of both online and in-person classes.

The school said at that time there was no reason to believe any personal information was compromised by the attack.

More than two months after the incident, Sask. Polytechnic posted on its “Campus Update” page Thursday that its registration and application systems were still down in the aftermath, promising a further update on or before Friday with the winter term set to begin Monday for most programs.

Letters are being emailed for processed applications. If you are expecting a letter, and have not received it, check your email spam folder or your mysaskpolytech account.

Students who applied prior to the cyber attack can also email their respective campus for assistance to check the status of their application

Sask.-made ventilators available for ICUs

A partnership between SHA, the U of S, & RMD Engineering has developed ventilators for the province.

The group in the province has developed a new type of ventilator and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has already purchased 100 of them for intensive care units.

There are approximately 650 ventilators available for use in Saskatchewan's health care system, ranging from high-end critical-care ventilators to basic sub-acute ventilators. The 100 from RMD increases that number to 750.

Fort Qu’Appelle’s winter festival has been cancelled

One of the province’s most popular winter events has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The 3 days event that includes an ice palace, an ice fishing tournament and a polar bear dip, horse sleigh rides, a Ukrainian dinner and several food truck options hopes that they will be able in full force for 2022