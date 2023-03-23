Need To Know: Sask Population Grows, HRF Lottery, Film Grant

Saskatchewan’s population surpasses 1.2 million

Saskatchewan posted its largest increase in population in 108 years last year.

According to figures released Wednesday by Statistics Canada, the province’s population grew by 29,307 people in 2022 — the largest single-year increase since 1914.

Statistics Canada estimates there were 1,214,618 people living in the province in 2022.

The province also has welcomed around 3,200 displaced Ukrainians since Russia invaded their home country. Next week, a fifth flight carrying another 230 Ukrainian citizens is slated to land in Saskatchewan.

Sask. boosts film grant by $2M

The Government of Saskatchewan is increasing the available grant for film and television production by 20 per cent in this year’s budget.

The government said the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant will grow to $12 million.

According to Creative Saskatchewan, 18 productions have started filming since the program opened.

Creative Saskatchewan’s website says over $2.6 million has been invested into film and TV projects in the province.