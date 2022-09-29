Need To Know: Sask Population Rises, Grey Cup Sold Out, Housing Project Begins

Sask. sees highest population jump since Statistics Canada opened

Statistics Canada has released their quarterly population statistics and Saskatchewan has seen substantial growth.

In a three-month period, 6,465 people have become residents of Saskatchewan which is the largest quarterly population jump seen by Saskatchewan and Statistics Canada since they started releasing statistics in 1971.

As of July 1, 2022, there were an estimated 1,194,803 people calling Saskatchewan home, according to Statistics Canada.

Construction begins on new supportive housing project in Regina

Construction is underway on a new 29-unit supportive housing project in northeast Regina for families and those who experience homelessness and housing insecurity.

The name of the project is Home Fire, which is based on an Indigenous concept and teaching that encourages growth and stability for individuals and families within one’s sacred space.

The project has received money from all levels of government and will cost just under $10 million.

Of that total, $7.8 million came from the Rapid Housing Initiative, part of the federal government’s National Housing Strategy. It’s the first project in the Queen City to use the initiative for a project.

Grey Cup in Regina Sold Out

The Canadian Football League, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced the Grey Cup game at Mosaic Stadium is sold out.This is the first Grey Cup to be played at the new stadium, and some 33 thousand fans are expected to pack the building.

Fans are also invited to the Grey Cup Festival, November 15-20, featuring family-friendly events, team parties, like Riderville, and an exciting daily entertainment lineup. The Festival kicks off in Saskatoon on November 15 before moving to Regina, where all Festival events and the 109th Grey Cup will be.

A full schedule of events and more details can be found at greycupfestival.ca.