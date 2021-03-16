Need to Know: Sask Science Centre re-opening 2nd floor & Vaccines

Sask Science Centre Presents Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks for Summer 2021

The Saskatchewan Science Centre is proud to announce the re-opening of their second floor along with a brand-new visiting exhibition: Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks. Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks features 20 of the world’s most astonishing skyscrapers from around the world.

The exhibition, opens to the public on Friday, April 2nd.

The second floor of the Saskatchewan Science Centre has been closed since March 13th, 2020 and its reopening marks a significant date in the future of the Science Centre

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: Effective immediately AstraZeneca drive-thru vaccine clinic opens for 63- and 64-year-olds in Regina

Effective immediately, the Drive Thru for AstraZeneca immunization clinic, located in Regina, is now open for those people who are 63 to 64 years old. Those aged 63 can come now attend the Drive-Thru immunization clinic on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL).

The Drive-Thru site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

ONLY those aged 63 or 64 years of age (with a birthdate between March 16, 1956 and March 15, 1958) on the date of immunization will be eligible when they arrive.

Effective today, March 16 at 8 a.m., all remaining healthcare workers meeting the criteria for Phase 1 eligibility are invited to book their vaccination by CALLING 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Positions that qualify within this category are listed on the saskatchewan.ca website.

You will require proof of your eligibility in order to book. This should be provided directly to you by your employer. Please talk to your employer if you have questions. Booking online is NOT available for this category.