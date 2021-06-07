Need to Know: Saskatchewan Science Centre Reopening, Second Doses, NHL

The Saskatchewan Science Centre will re-open Thursday

The Saskatchewan Science Centre is proud to announce the re-opening of their second floor along with a brand-new visiting exhibition: Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks. Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks features 20 of the world’s most astonishing skyscrapers from around the world constructed with breathtaking architectural detail and accuracy by Australia’s Ryan McNaught, the only certified LEGO® professional in the Southern Hemisphere.

COVID-19 Immunization Update Effective June 7:

Second Doses Eligibility Drops to 60+ OR Anyone Immunized on or Before March 29; Second Dose Eligibility for Residents of Northern Saskatchewan Administration District Drops to 40+; Additional Appointments Added to Patient Booking System.

Federal government grants travel exemption for final rounds of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The federal government will issue a travel exemption to allow the winner of the NHL’s all-Canadian North Division and an American counterpart to cross the border during the third and final rounds of the playoffs.

American teams playing in Canada and the Canadian team playing in the U.S. will also be required to quarantine in designated hotels and will only be allowed to visit the arena where they are playing. There will also be restrictions on who team members can interact with.

Canadian team members will be allowed to stay at their homes when they are in Canada, though the government says they will be subject to daily COVID-19 tests.