Need to Know: Saskatchewan Winter Games, SHA Online Booking, Lainey Wilson in Toronto

Saskatchewan Winter Games

The 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games are running until February 25th in Regina!

Today’s schedule includes Badminton, Bowling, Curling, Table Tennis, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Artistic Swimming, Speed Skating, and Alpine Skiing!

For the full schedule click here!

Sask. Health Authority expands online booking for lab services

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it's expanding its online patient booking system to include lab services.

Beginning in March, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will begin expanding its online patient booking system to include lab services.

A total of six lab sites will go live by April 2023 including (three sites in) Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Prince Albert, and Swift Current.

Sending you to see Lainey Wilson in Toronto

Pure Country gives you Pure Access to the biggest country artists!

You could win a trip for two to see Lainey Wilson live at HISTORY in Toronto on April 20th. The trip includes transportation, accommodations and $500 spending money.

Click here to enter!