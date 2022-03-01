Need to Know: Saskatchewanderer, Henry Baker Hall Reopens, SLGA Pulls Russian Products

“Saskatchewanderer” to become permanent position

The Saskatchewan Government is now accepting applications for the position of Saskatchewanderer!

For the first time in its 12-year history, the position will be made into a permanent, full-time role beginning in April. The position was a 12-month contract in previous years.

Tourism Saskatchewan is seeking an enthusiastic, outgoing self-starter with a love for content creation, storytelling, social media and a passion for Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewanderer acts as a Saskatchewan ambassador, documenting what it’s like to live, work and play in the province, with a focus on profiling businesses that contribute to the visitor economy.

For details to apply: https://business.tourismsaskatchewan.com/en/careers

Henry Baker Hall Reopens to the Public

Effective this week, Henry Baker Hall will once again be open to the public. Residents who wish to watch or address Committees of Council or City Council as a delegate about a matter on the scheduled meeting agenda will now have the option to do so either virtually or in person.

To attend as a delegate in person or virtually, residents must register with the Office of the City Clerk by email to clerks@regina.ca or call 306-777-7262, no later than 1 p.m. on the Thursday immediately preceding the Committee of Council, for example Executive Committee or City Council meeting.

All Committees of Council and Council meetings are streamed live on Regina.ca/meetings, MyAccess.ca and, when community programming permits, televised on the Access 7 Community Channel.

SLGA pulling Russian liquor from shelves

Effective immediately the Sask Liquor and Gaming Authority will pull all Russian products from its distribution centre and retail stores.