Need to Know: SaskEnergy Warns of Scam, Tree City, & the Leisure Guide

SaskEnergy warning customers of telemarketing scam

SaskEnergy is warning of a potential telemarketing scam targeting its residential customers.

SaskEnergy has received reports that individuals claiming to be associated with either SaskEnergy, or the federal government, are contacting customers regarding their eligibility for various rebates, including: carbon tax, furnace replacement and equipment maintenance. These callers are not associated with SaskEnergy, and are not offering rebates on behalf of SaskEnergy.

SaskEnergy rebates are not offered through solicitation or door-to-door sales. All SaskEnergy rebates are offered through participating SaskEnergy Network Members only. For more information about SaskEnergy current rebates and programs, and a list of qualified Network Member companies, please visit www.saskenergy.com

Regina Designated Tree City of the World for Second Consecutive Year

The City of Regina is proud to be recognized as a Tree City of the World by the United Nations for the second year in a row.

Regina is one of 120 cities accepted globally into the Tree Cities of the World program. The select group of cities is recognized by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and Arbor Foundation for meeting core standards on the care and planning of urban trees and forests.

Regina has more than 500,000 hand-planted trees that help with flooding, natural cooling, plus remove the C02 equivalent of 3,330 mid-sized vehicles from the atmosphere each year. Our urban forest supports our goal of becoming 100 per cent renewable city by 2050.

The Spring/Summer Leisure Guide is Here

Regina’s Spring/Summer Leisure Guide is now available online. The guide has all the information you need to discover and register for hundreds of classes for all ages and abilities, from March through to the end of August.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9 for residents. Non-residents can register beginning Thursday, March 11. You can register for programs online at Regina.ca/recreation, or by calling 306-777-PLAY (7529).