Need to Know: SaskPower Scam and a New Mural

SaskPower warns of scam emails threatening customers with disconnection

SaskPower is warning customers of a recent email scam that’s aimed at obtaining personal data and credit card information.

The fraudulent email appears to be from MySaskPower and states the customer has an unpaid bill and demands payment immediately or face disconnection.

The email contains links that direct customers to external websites.

If you have clicked a link in one of these fraudulent emails and provided credit card information – SaskPower encourages you to report the incident to your card issuer immediately.

If residents are in doubt – SaskPower Customer Care (1-888-757-6937) can confirm if the communication is legitimate.

New art mural downtown!

The Regina Open Door Society Mural is a captivating mosaic of cultural harmony co-created by Indigenous and newcomer artists with participation from their youth program participants and support from community partners.

Learn more about the mural by reading the description at the mural on 2314 11th Avenue, or by visiting the Regina Open Door Society Inc. website.

If you are curious about how this mural came to life, save the date for August 15, for a screening of a mini documentary of the making of this mural!

Lead Artists:

Geanna Dunbar

Bruno Hernani

Sarah Pitman