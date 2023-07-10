Need to Know: Save on Country Thunder Passes, Country Thunder Camping, City Mowing
Country Thunder Passes
You can save some money on weekend General Admission tickets at participating Sherwood Co-op and Prairie Mobile Locations!
More details: https://www.countrythunder.com/sk-ticket-outlets?fbclid=IwAR3DFQDiCGMX5zpFmwdUKreO-761vJEmZFee6AN4v0NzF3AeVyUSqQjh_K0
Country Thunder Camping
Campgrounds open WEDNESDAY! If you don't have your campsite yet, there are still have a handful of spots left so you can stay steps away from all the action: countrythunder.com/sk-tickets
City Mowing Schedule
Ever wonder how often your neighbourhood park is mowed? The City has 5 classes of maintenance standards for parks in the city. View the maintenance level of a park near you
Visit https://bit.ly/43AX2q0 for more information.
