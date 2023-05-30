Need to Know: Scarth Street Project, Dean Brody Tour, Weekend Tornado

Scarth Street Revitalization Project - Share Your Thoughts!

The City of Regina is working to revitalize the City Centre to attract more people downtown and upgrade ageing infrastructure. This work includes activating F.W. Hill Mall, also known as Scarth Street Mall, to bring more vitality to the surrounding area.

Residents are invited to provide feedback on possible scenarios for Scarth Street including potential vehicle access. An online survey is available until June 10, as well as two in-person opportunities to learn more and provide input:

Dean Brody Tour

Yesterday we announced Dean Brody is coming to Conexus Arts Centre Oct. 24th! Tickets on sale this Friday but we're giving you a chance to beat the box office all week long!

This show will also be limited sale and an intimate acoustic event!

Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023

The tornado was confirmed to have touched down around six kilometres southeast of Regina at 8:55 p.m. on May 27 by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The tornado earned an EF0 rating, which is the lowest the rung on the Scale used to rate tornado strength.

The tornado is the first of the year in Canada, following the discovery of “sufficient evidence” that the storm damaged a farm.