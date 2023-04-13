Need to Know: Schaffer Baker sings extension, Pats News, Next Big Thing

Kian Schaffer Baker signs 2-year contract extension with Riders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have welcomed receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker back for two more seasons with the green and white.

Originally selected by the Riders in the fourth round, 40th overall in the 2020 CFL Draft, Schaffer-Baker has consistently made an impact.

The 24-year-old set new career highs across the board with 68 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns in the 2022 CFL season.

Pats News!

The Western Hockey League announced Wednesday that Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard has been named the Eastern Division Player of the Year.

Bedard, 17, led the WHL in goals (71) and points (143), and was tied for the lead in assists (72). He also led the way in shots on goal (360), points per-game (2.51), goals per-game (1.24), and finished tied for first in game-winning-goals with 11. All this while playing in just 57 games

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced that Regina Pats defenceman Stanislav Svozil has been called up to the National Hockey League for the reminder of the regular season.

Svozil, 20, becomes the 164th Regina Pats player all-time to reach the NHL, as he will make his debut on tonight (Thursday) against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Next Big Thing at Railyard

Are you an emerging Saskatchewan country artist? Pure Country 92.7 and the Rail Yard Saloon have teamed up for the return of The Next Big Thing.

Include a link to your website, social media, and a bio.

Two artists will be selected to perform in qualifying rounds on April 29th, May 6th and 13th with the finals and The Next Big Thing winner announced on May 27th,.

Submit your application to tim.day@bellmedia.ca before April 16th!