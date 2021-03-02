Need to Know: Scholarships, Iceville collects 5,000 meals, and fans?

City of Regina Now Accepting Applications for Henry Baker Scholarship

The Henry Baker Scholarship was created in 1997 to pay tribute to Henry Baker, who was both a teacher and Regina’s longest serving mayor. The scholarship recognizes exceptional student achievement, the commitment of Regina’s youth to community service and the importance of the City’s educational institutions.

Each scholarship provides $2,000 of financial assistance to support students’ academic and career goals. Seventeen scholarships are awarded to applicants each year. Over the past decade a total of $300,000 has been provided to 172 students.

Applicants must be a registered student in a full-time academic program at an eligible post-secondary institution in Regina. Visit Regina.ca/henrybaker for eligibility criteria, a list of accepted academic institutions and application forms.

Regina's Iceville collects 5,000 meals for those in need

As of March 1, Saskatchewan’s largest skating rink located at Mosaic Stadium is closed, but it managed to raise roughly 5,500 lbs of food – equal to roughly 5,000 meals for those in need.

Some 13,000 skaters got to enjoy the opportunity before Spring weather ended its run.

Edmonton Oilers submit proposal to bring live fans back to the arena

The Edmonton Oilers have submitted a proposal to Alberta Health that, if approved, would allow fans to attend live games at Rogers Place.

Multiple sources say they’ve put forth a 50-page proposal to AHS to allow a limited number of fans to attend games. The hope is to have people in the building as early as April - if & when the province is able to get to Step 3 of its plan to move forward.

Proper protocol would be followed (social distancing, masks, etc.) with OEG wanting to provide AHS with a “testing ground” for patrons at live events again in the province. The belief among some at OEG is that there is a strong chance this happens.