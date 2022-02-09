Need to Know: Schools and Masks, Riders Free Agency, HRF VIP Prize Deadline

Masking to become optional in Sask. schools when public health orders expire

Indoor masking will become optional in Saskatchewan schools once the current public health orders expire at the end of February.

During a press conference Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the province’s proof of vaccination policy will end on Feb. 14. Mandatory indoor masking rules will be removed at the expiry of public health orders on Feb. 28.

The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation Patrick Maze said the province told school boards they cannot keep mandatory masking rules in place, outside of the public health order.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made two big signings at the linebacker position

The Riders are bringing in standout rookie linebacker Darnell Sankey and bringing back LB Derrick Moncrief!

NOTABLE DEPARTURES

Veteran defensive back Ed Gainey was signed by the Edmonton Elks after spending the past five seasons in Saskatchewan. Canadian defensive lineman Makana Henry also signed with the Elks.

William Powell, the Riders’ leading rusher in 2021, is returning to the Ottawa Redblacks after two seasons with the Green and White.

