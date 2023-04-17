Need to Know: SCMA Nominees, Report Potholes, Mega Bike

SCMA Nominees

The Saskatchewan Country Music Association announces nominees for the 34th Annual SCMA Awards with Justin LaBrash leading the Awards list with eight nominations, including Male Artist, Country Album of the Year, and Fan’s Choice Award.

We’re up for three including Radio Station of the Year, and Chase being nominated for On-Air Personality of the Year & Music Director of the Year.

The SCMA Awards Show is set to take place on Saturday June 10th, 2023, in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan at the Southland Co-op Centre. Tickets are available at www.sasktix.ca

Report Potholes to the City

If you wish to report a pothole, submit a service request online or call Service Regina at 306-777-7000.

Mega Bike in Support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Regina

MEGAbike is rolling into downtown Regina June 28th! Hop on the 30 seater with your co-workers, clients, and friends for a really fun event that supports Big Brothers Big Sisters!

