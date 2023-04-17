Need to Know: SCMA Nominees, Report Potholes, Mega Bike
SCMA Nominees
The Saskatchewan Country Music Association announces nominees for the 34th Annual SCMA Awards with Justin LaBrash leading the Awards list with eight nominations, including Male Artist, Country Album of the Year, and Fan’s Choice Award.
We’re up for three including Radio Station of the Year, and Chase being nominated for On-Air Personality of the Year & Music Director of the Year.
The SCMA Awards Show is set to take place on Saturday June 10th, 2023, in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan at the Southland Co-op Centre. Tickets are available at www.sasktix.ca
Report Potholes to the City
If you wish to report a pothole, submit a service request online or call Service Regina at 306-777-7000.
Mega Bike in Support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Regina
MEGAbike is rolling into downtown Regina June 28th! Hop on the 30 seater with your co-workers, clients, and friends for a really fun event that supports Big Brothers Big Sisters!
Useless Question of the Day: April 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
On-air MishapWe would like to offer an apology for what went on-air this morning.
WATCH: Kane Brown took a boot below the beltKane Brown was playing a show in Kansas last week and had to think on his feet when a boot came hurling toward him.
WATCH: Guy Saves A Panda By Giving It The Heimlich ManeuverA Panda got in some trouble when he choked on a carrot!
Need to Know: Lee Brice tonight! NHL Draft rankings, & McLurg updateLee Brice’s Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour hits the Brandt Centre tonight with Tenille Arts & Josh Ross! The final rankings for the 2023 National Hockey League (NHL) draft were released on Tuesday by NHL Central Scouting with two Regina Pats making the list. McLurg School Repairs Continue.
Pure Country's "Gone In 92 Seconds" Is Back!Enter at our website for a chance to win $100 to spend at Sherwood Co-Op and maybe even the grand prize jackpot! It's now at $1600 to use at Sherwood Co-Op! Today we got our first grand prize qualifier.
Useless Question of the Day - April 18thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Faith in Humanity = RestoredFamily trip to Delaware County store turns into life-changing moment they will never forget.
Need to Know: Transit Change, Cankerworm Prevention, City Clean-upStarting May 7, the City is temporarily moving the bus stops at the Cornwall Centre. Band Now to Prevent Cankerworms - Protect Our Trees. In the city’s North Central neighbourhood, White Pony Lodge is making an effort to combat the trash left behind by winter.